A large part of the National Highway (NH) 6 in Assam's Hailakandi district has been damaged following the rise in the water level of the Bakri Haor reservoir adjacent to the national highway.

The erosion gradually started after the devastating floods in the Barak Valley a few months ago. The massive erosion, which has gripped about 50 metres of the stretch, has made the transportation system extremely dangerous.

Due to the continuous movement of vehicles day and night, there are chances of accidents.

In a bid to avoid any untoward incidents, a few days ago, the Hailakandi district administration put up a bamboo fence around the damaged area to alert moving vehicles to be cautious while moving on the road.

It can be inferred from a distance about the plight of the road riddled with pits.

The people of Hailakandi have demanded that the Horticulture Department of the Government of Assam or the National Highways Department of the country repair the road at the earliest and ensure the safety of commuters moving along the national highway.

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