A massive eviction drive underway in Guwahati’s Silsako beel, has entered its third day on March 1.



The eviction drive conducted by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) which started on February 27, is being carried out with a mission to make Guwahati flood-free and benefit at least 15 lakh residents of the city.

Around 3000 armed personnel have been deployed at site to prevent any untoward incident or resentment on the part of the encroachers.

There are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas are under the control of encroachers. Those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel up to Narengi will be evicted on February 27.

Some households on Silsako Beel have been paying property taxes to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for the last couple of years and have GMC holding numbers.

However, the GMDA Chairman, Narayan Deka, said, “No one can claim rights for land in the name of GMC holding number. It is just a tax they are paying for staying in the Guwahati city. It is applicable for people staying in both Myadi patta (permanent land settlement) and government land. Land rights are given as per revenue policy.”

In a special report filed by India TodayNE from ground zero, showed some 300 families of indigenous people evicted along with two temples razed to the ground as part of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government’s ongoing drive against the encroachment of government land in Assam.

The drive, conducted by GMDA has left many disgruntled and unhappy over the government’s unjustified act on the indigenous residents of the area.

Notably, a man even committed suicide in fear of getting his house demolished on February 28.

As per reports, a man jumped off his building following an eviction notice from the state government of Assam.

Locals alleged that the state authorities decided to raze off his building on March 1 and out of fear and in a state of helplessness the former committed suicide.



Also read : Himanta Biswa Sarma's government evicts 300 families, demolishes two temples in Guwahati