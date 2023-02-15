Assam government’s massive eviction drive in Sonitpur’s Burha Chapori wildlife sanctuary is underway for the second day as JCBs, tractors raze illegally constructed schools, Anganwadi centres, houses within the sanctuary.



The administration began its two-day eviction drive at the sanctuary to clear off 5976 bighas of land of encroachment.



The drive which started on February 14 morning amid heavy security force deployment will continue till February 16.



According to officials, the massive anti-encroachment campaign aims to free nearly 1,892 hectares of land from illegal occupation.

In the eviction that was carried out on February 14 two villages were evacuated. In the Char-Chapori areas near the wildlife sanctuary, approximately 50 excavators and 30 tractors have been deployed for the eviction drive.



The Sonitpur district administration claims that encroachers have illegally occupied substantial portions of government land, and the administration has already issued notices to the occupiers instructing them to leave the lands.



Also read : Assam: Sonitpur administration carries out massive eviction drive on 2000 bighas of land