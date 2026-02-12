Assam: Massive exam scam unravels at SJN Homeopathic College; two HODs suspended, probe underway

Order has been restored at Swahid Jadav Nath Government Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Panjabari, following the suspension of two senior faculty members over serious allegations of corruption, examination malpractice, and abuse of authority.

Dr. Monoj Kumar Deka, Reader and Head of the Department of Materia Medica, and Dr. Sanjib Sharma, Reader and Head of the Department of Repertory, have been placed under suspension after a preliminary enquiry by the Department of AYUSH, Assam. A departmental proceeding has been initiated against both, while a parallel probe by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell is also underway.

According to the findings placed on record, Dr. Deka, appointed as Lecturer in 2011, allegedly engaged in systematic corruption, including taking bribes from students in exchange for passing marks. It is alleged that students who failed to pay were threatened with failure and subjected to mental harassment, leading to academic setbacks and career losses, particularly among students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Dr. Sharma has been accused of acting as a mediator in the alleged bribery network, along with the college accountant. Serious allegations have also surfaced that he demanded illegal gratification, including from female students, and threatened them with failure during viva examinations if they did not comply with his demands.

The controversy deepened after the Gauhati High Court, in its judgment dated June 20, 2025 (WA/187/2025), removed Dr. Deka from the post of Vice-Principal, holding that he lacked the requisite qualifications and seniority for the position. It is alleged that during his tenure as Vice-Principal, examination manipulation intensified, including the leaking of question papers for monetary gain.

In 2023, following repeated complaints from students to the Government and Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), examinations began to be conducted under CCTV surveillance with external observers. In the first such examination, a student was caught cheating, and the seized material reportedly matched the Materia Medica question paper, strengthening suspicions of a leak from within the department.

Separate proceedings were also initiated against Dr. Pulin Kumar Pegu, Reader at the college, who was suspended by order of the Governor following a report from SSUHS. CCTV footage reportedly showed him handing over a mobile phone to a student during the 3rd Year Surgery (Paper-II) examination on July 23, 2024, facilitating unfair means. He has been placed under suspension pending disciplinary proceedings and barred from private practice during the suspension period.

Additional allegations against Dr. Sharma include misuse of “sick bed” examination facilities, allowing a student to cheat using a mobile phone under the guise of illness. It is alleged that invigilation assignments were manipulated to enable such misconduct.

The preliminary enquiry by the Director of AYUSH reportedly found that misleading information had been submitted during the investigation process. Authorities have indicated that more irregularities may surface as the departmental and vigilance enquiries progress.

Following the suspension orders, students and staff expressed relief, stating that a climate of fear had prevailed for years. The Assam Government has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on corruption in educational institutions, describing the action as part of a broader effort to ensure transparency, accountability, and academic integrity in state-run medical colleges.