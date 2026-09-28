Assam: Massive fire breaks out at Dangtal market in Chirang, over 15 shops gutted

A massive fire broke out at Dangtal market in Assam’s Chirang district on Sunday, September 27 night, gutting more than 15 commercial establishments and causing substantial property damage.

Most of the shops affected in the blaze were garment stores. A cooking gas cylinder also exploded during the fire, adding to the intensity of the blaze.

Fire tenders from Chirang and neighbouring Bongaigaon were rushed to the spot after authorities received information about the incident. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading further.

The damage is suspected to be worth several lakh rupees. No official assessment of the losses has been released so far.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze, according to preliminary information.

Further details regarding the incident and the extent of the damage are awaited.