GUWAHATI: On March 20, a massive fire destroyed 20 single shelters in Basistha, Guwahati.

According to witnesses, the fire began with an earth lamp in one house and soon spread to the next house.

The incident occurred around 10 pm in Indira Nagar near Forest Camp and no casualties have been reported till now.

The Fire and emergency Service (F& ES) reported damage to three houses with 20 rooms. The room had a tin hut with concrete floors. It is estimated that the property worth 25 lakh rupees was destroyed by the fire.

According to sources, it took three hours for the five fire trucks in Dispur and Lakhra F & ES to extinguish.

According to reports, narrow streets blocked the passage of fire trucks.

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