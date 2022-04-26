In an unfortunate turn of events, a massive fire broke out at BCPL (Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited) Dibrugarh in the wee hours of Tuesday. The fire ablazed at the LLDPE (Linear low-density polyethylene) unit of BPCL plant at Lepetkata area of Dibrugarh district.

The incident took place at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26th, on the premises of BCPL, which is located in the Lepetkata area of Dibrugarh district.

According to sources, the fire started late Monday night and spread for more than an hour in the area. After many attempts, the BCPL fire tenders were able to extinguish the fire after around 3 p.m.

The plant was under shutdown to undertake some maintenance activities. The fire was observed at HCD (Hydrocarbon Condensate Drum) vessel (VV-511) of LLDPE unit at around 10:30 p.m. due to suspected leakage of hydrocarbons through a flange of the vessel.

The fire burned down goods worth several lakhs of rupees. However, there was no loss of life or injury to anybody.

Meanwhile, a detailed investigation is being carried out to ascertain the actual cause of the fire. The fire was immediately taken under control by BCPL Fire & Safety department along with other team members of BCPL and restricted to the specific area of the vessel with controlled burning to ascertain safety aspects of the plant.

Moreover, the BCPL officials stated that there is no damage to machinery or equipment as a result of the fire, but some minor maintenance would be required, primarily in the vessel's instrumentation. Because the plant is already shut down, there will be no impact on the restoration of the unit because all necessary procedures are being taken, and operations will resume as planned.