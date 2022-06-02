Assam: Massive fire breaks out at D D Motors in Chirang District
Advertisement
Assam: Massive fire breaks out at D D Motors in Chirang District
A massive fire broke out at Chapaguri in the Chirang district.
The fire broke out in the second-hand car-selling showroom in D D Motors.
It engulfed 13 vehicles in the showroom.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The fire brigade and police reached at the spot to douse the fire.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today