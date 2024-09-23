A massive fire engulfed a gas agency in the Bokajan area of Assam's Karbi Anglong district late night on September 22, according to the police.

Following the incident, the police informed that no casualties were reported so far.

However, they informed that the fire claimed properties worth several lakhs.

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Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke rising from the

building.

Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade promptly rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

According to the police, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit but it is yet to be confirmed.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.