A devastating fire broke out in the wee hours of March 11, morning in Goroimari under Kamrup district.

As per sources, two houses burnt down completely after a battery exploded in a government solar power plant.



Property worth Rs 5 lakh burnt down in the incident destroying all the belongings, important documents and cash inside the houses.

However, t.due to the efforts of the locals, the fire was successfully put off before the fire tenders reached the spot.

Similar to this, an apartment building caught fire early on Friday in the Rajgarh neighborhood of Guwahati.

According to the initial reports, the fire started at the Rajani Apartment on Lane 9 in the Rajgarh neighborhood of Guwahati.

According to the received information, the flames spread from the fourth floor of the residential complex.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The fire has been put out, and several fire tenders have arrived quickly.

Additionally, the extent of the damage has not yet been determined. So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Prior to that, on February 23, a significant fire destroyed as many as 127 families in the Hatigaon neighborhood of Guwahati. Many of the families complained that they had lost several lakhs of dollars.







Also read : Devastating fire at Assam-Mizoram border; vehicle and warehouse burnt down