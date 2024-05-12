Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Guwahati's Satgaon
A major fire broke out in the Satgaon area of Guwahati, causing significant property damage. Firefighters are still battling the flames as the full extent of the damage remains unknown.
Advertisement
Major Fire Erupts in Satgaon, Guwahati
A massive fire erupted in Satgaon, a locality in Guwahati, causing widespread destruction to property, according to initial reports.
Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or casualties resulting from the fire. However, the extent of damage caused by the blaze is yet to be determined, pending further details.
The fire incident occurred near Satgaon Primary Hospital, engulfing a residence and resulting in the destruction of property estimated to be worth millions of rupees.
Firefighters promptly responded to the scene, and multiple vehicles are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today