A massive fire erupted in Satgaon, a locality in Guwahati, causing widespread destruction to property, according to initial reports.

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or casualties resulting from the fire. However, the extent of damage caused by the blaze is yet to be determined, pending further details.

The fire incident occurred near Satgaon Primary Hospital, engulfing a residence and resulting in the destruction of property estimated to be worth millions of rupees.

Firefighters promptly responded to the scene, and multiple vehicles are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames.