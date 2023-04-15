A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Assam’s Tinsukia district on the night of April 14.

The fire was reported at a building named Raj Tower near the blood bank in Tinsukia district.

According to sources, the fire started in the security guard's room of the building. According to the building's security officers, a burning candle sparked the huge fire.

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Meanwhile, three fire trucks arrived on the scene after being notified of the incident. Police and members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also arrived at the scene.

The firefighting squad worked tirelessly to put out the fire.

However, no deaths or injuries have been reported as a result of the occurrence.

In another case, a large fire broke out late Thursday night in Morigaon, destroying up to ten company buildings.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out at a daily market in Laharighat in the Morigaon district of Assam. The incident took place at around 12.30 am last night.

At least 10 business establishments at the daily market were entirely gutted as a result of the inferno. Initial estimates stated that property worth around Rs 20 lakhs was destroyed in the fire.

As many as four fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to initiate operations to douse the flames. After much struggle, they were able to bring the fire under control.