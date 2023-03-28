A devastating fire broke out in Lohari Kachari village in Tinsukia on March 28, destroying several houses and leaving goods worth lakhs of rupees in ashes. The fire started at the residence of Babul Khan and quickly spread to four nearby rented houses, causing widespread panic among the locals.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire took a more serious turn when two cooking gas cylinders exploded, intensifying the flames and making it difficult for the firefighters to control the fire. However, the fire was eventually brought under control after several hours of relentless efforts by the fire department.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but the loss of property and belongings has left many families devastated. The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation has been launched to determine the source.

Expressing concern over the incident, local authorities have urged the government to provide immediate relief to the affected families and help them recover from the damages caused by the fire.