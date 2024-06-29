A massive fire broke out at Basimari market in Dolgaon village, located in the Kaliabor subdivision of Nagaon district in Assam, causing widespread destruction and significant financial loss.

The blaze, which broke out late last night, caused widespread destruction, with many shops and businesses gutted by the flames. Initial estimates suggest that the financial loss from the fire amounts to several lakhs of rupees.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire caused significant damage before it was brought under control.

More updates are awaited.