A major fire erupted on Diwali night in Assam’s Silchar, engulfing a cotton warehouse in Janiganj and reducing it to ashes, local sources report. The fire, believed to have been triggered by stray sparks from festive firecrackers, spread rapidly through the warehouse, creating panic across the densely populated area.

In response, firefighting teams from across the district were promptly dispatched to the scene to battle the inferno. Despite their swift action, the intensity of the blaze posed significant challenges as it threatened to spread to neighboring structures.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among residents as firefighters continue to work tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent further damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but initial reports suggest a possible link to the Diwali festivities.

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