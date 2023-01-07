A massive fire broke out at 9 mile in Jorabat on Saturday January 7 morning, destroying at least 20 shops. The shops were entirely reduced to ashes in the fire that broke out.

According to sources, the fire broke out in a market area.

Following the incident, four fire fighters rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to sources, the fire destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees.

Recently, 15 shops were destroyed in a market fire in Sontali, Assam's Kamrup Rural district.

According to sources, the fire started as a result of a suspected short circuit.

The unprecedented fire destroyed a number of commercial buildings, including a mobile and TV repair shop, a vehicle parts store, a pharmacy, and a Punjab National Bank Common Service Centre (CSC).

Fortunately, the fire was successfully put out by alert locals. They said that the fire tenders didn't show up until the fire had already been put out.

A 22-year-old woman and her one-year-old infant were charred alive as their house was burnt in a massive fire in Assam's Chabua on December 25.

As per reports, the incident occurred at Betioni village in Chabua's Panitola in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The mother and identified as Punam Gowala and her son were burnt alive as the fire broke out at their residence when they were sleeping.

Their house was completely gutted in the massive inferno.

Upon receiving the same, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames, however, the mother and the child had couldn't survive.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also read : Assam: Mother, son charred to death as fire guts house in state's Chabua