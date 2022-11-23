A major fire broke out at Lahrijan on the Assam-Nagaland border in the Karbi Anglong district on November 23.

Notably, the flames engulf the entire area and led to destroying over half a dozen of business establishments and 200 houses.

However, the reason for the fire is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, four fire tenders each from Dimapur, including Bokajan were pressed into action to douse the flames along with police officials from the Khatkhati police station were deployed to control the situation.

Earlier on October 24, a fire broke out in Golaghat amid the festivities of Diwali on October 24.

As per sources, the house of one Pradeep Saikia, a resident of the Arengapara area of Golaghat town, was completely gutted in the fire.

Notably, all important documents and materials on the upper floor of the person's house were completely gutted in the flames of the fire.

Goods worth around Rs 2 lakh, including gold ornaments, furniture, and other items, were gutted in the fire.

Later, the fire brigade managed to douse the fire, however, the residence was already gutted.

While it is not yet known what caused the fire, an electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire.

"I was away at work when I received a call that my house is under fire, the entire floor has been burnt down, and I yet to understand what caused the fire," the victim said while speaking to the media.