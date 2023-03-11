A devastating fire broke out in two coaches of a moving train at the Chandmari locality in Guwahati on the evening of March 11. The train was headed towards Lower Assam when the incident occurred. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and investigations are underway.

Thankfully, the two coaches that caught fire were reportedly empty, and no casualties or injuries have been reported. However, train services between Upper and Lower Assam have been disrupted due to the incident.

The authorities have taken immediate action, and fire-fighting personnel, as well as the Guwahati Police, are at the scene to contain the inferno. Further details about the incident are still awaited.

The incident has caused widespread panic and concern among the public, who are eagerly awaiting updates on the situation. Passengers travelling between Upper and Lower Assam are advised to make alternative arrangements until the train services are resumed.