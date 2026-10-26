A fire broke out at a roadside eatery near the Dibrugarh judicial court in Assam on Sunday, October 25 destroying the establishment and its contents. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to the adjoining court complex, which escaped damage.

The fire spread rapidly through the eatery, leaving little time to salvage the items inside. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an operation to contain the flames.

The situation became more dangerous when a cooking gas cylinder inside the eatery exploded, intensifying the blaze and accelerating the destruction of the structure.

Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to neighbouring buildings. Their intervention ensured that the fire did not reach the adjacent judicial court complex.

The eatery was completely gutted in the incident, with all items inside the establishment reduced to ashes. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the financial losses are yet to be officially determined. Authorities have not released further details about the incident.