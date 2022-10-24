A fire broke out in Golaghat amid the festivities of Diwali on October 24.

As per sources, the house of one Pradeep Saikia, a resident of the Arengapara area of Golaghat town, was completely gutted in the fire.

Notably, all important documents and materials on the upper floor of the person's house were completely gutted in the flames of the fire.

Goods worth around Rs 2 lakh, including gold ornaments, furniture and other items, were gutted in the fire.

Later, the fire brigade managed to douse the fire, however, the residence was already gutted.

While it is not yet known what caused the fire, an electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, "I was away at work when I received a call that my house is under fire, the entire floor has been burnt down and yet to understand what caused the fire".

On the other hand, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, at least 15 rooms of a house were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a house in the forest colony of Naharalagun in Itanagar on October 23.

The incident took place at around 12:15 PM at Forest Colony, Naharlagun engulfing a total of 15 rooms in a rented Kutcha house unit and leaving many families in despair with properties and other important documents.

''15 rooms have been completely burnt off the rented Kutcha house unit and properties worth lakhs along with important documents have been lost in the fire mishap, '' said Mena, the owner of the house while speaking to the media.