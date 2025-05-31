Widespread flooding has wreaked havoc across large parts of Lakhimpur district, displacing thousands and paralyzing daily life. More than 230 villages lie submerged under rising waters, prompting mass evacuations as residents scramble for safety amid mounting chaos.

Since early morning, panic gripped the region as floodwaters surged into homes, agricultural fields, and roadways. In the worst-affected Naoboicha-Gendheli stretch, the 15th National Highway remains underwater, severing critical road links and leaving several regions cut off. Emergency movement and relief efforts have been severely hampered due to the inundation of major access routes.

Tragically, one fatality has been reported in Pahumora village, where a man drowned after being trapped inside his flooded home. His death has cast a pall of grief over a community already grappling with devastation.

According to local sources, the flooding may be linked to a sudden artificial rise in the river’s level, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. Many families remain marooned, relying on rescue boats to evacuate or receive essentials. However, limited access to food, drinking water, and medical aid has added to the residents’ suffering.

Authorities are on high alert and continue to monitor the evolving situation. District officials are conducting rapid assessments of the damage, even as water levels continue to rise in several pockets. The administration has urged people in vulnerable zones to relocate to safer areas and cooperate with relief teams.

With meteorological forecasts predicting continued rainfall, the threat of further escalation looms large, keeping rescue personnel and affected families on edge.