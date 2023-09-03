Karimganj Police on September 3 intercepted a tanker entering Assam from a neighboring state at the Churaibari checkpost. Acting on reliable information, the police uncovered a massive haul of 1,420 kg of Ganja concealed within the vehicle's tank in Karimganj district. One individual has been apprehended in connection with the case.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, impressed by the Assam Police's action, praised their efforts on the microblogging site, saying, "Great job @assampolice.

This recent success comes on the heels of a joint operation on August 4, where Border Security Forces (BSF) and Karimganj Police collaborated to seize 768 grams of contraband drugs, specifically Heroin, during a routine check. A drug peddler was apprehended in Karimganj district in connection with the operation. The security personnel intercepted a vehicle at Kayasthagram Bazar area, discovering 50 soap cases containing 768 grams of heroin.