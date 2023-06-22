Karimganj police on June 22 successfully confiscated a significant quantity of heroin weighing 3.2 kilograms. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his admiration for the commendable efforts of the Karimganj police, lauding their determination to curb the drug menace in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news, stating, "Karimganj police intercepted two vehicles coming from the neighboring state Nilkantapur, Bazaricherra in Karimganj and seized 250 soap cases containing 3.2 kilograms of heroin. Five accused individuals were also apprehended."

This latest operation follows another recent success for the Karimganj police, who, just two days prior, seized 2400 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from a truck in Churaibari WP and arrested a suspected drug trafficker.