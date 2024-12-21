Boko's brick industries are under scrutiny for rampant violations, including severe environmental pollution and disregard for government regulations. After the monsoon, brick production resumed in the region, but the adverse effects on local communities have drawn widespread criticism.

Residents of Neuldoba village, under Chamaria Revenue Circle, have reported significant air pollution from the JBI Brick Industry, which has caused severe discomfort. "During the day, the impact is less noticeable, but at night, breathing becomes a challenge. The smoke also disrupts our daily activities," lamented one anonymous villager.

The Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA) mandates that brick kilns adopt eco-friendly zig-zag or vertical shaft technology to minimize pollution. However, JBI Brick Industry has flouted these regulations, reportedly obstructing the Mora Kolohi River for brick production and establishing their plant within the prohibited 500-meter range from natural water bodies, including rivers and lakes. These actions have adversely affected the aquatic ecosystem and local wildlife.

Additionally, the industry has violated PCBA guidelines requiring brick kilns to maintain a minimum 500-meter distance from RCC bridges, schools, and residential areas. Despite these rules, JBI Brick Industry operates near an RCC bridge connecting Neuldoba to other villages, two government schools, a mosque, and over 100 families, all within the restricted zone.

Efforts to engage PCBA officials from Bamunigaon yielded no response. However, Chamaria Revenue Circle Officer Nandan Nilotpal Bhagawati urged villagers to file complaints at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Amingaon for further action.

The JBI Brick Industry has also been accused of using child labor, a violation that Chaygaon Labour Inspector Pinki Dhar vowed to investigate with police assistance.

Notably, PCBA had organized an awareness meeting at Chamaria Satra on August 17, 2024, where Dr. Arup Kumar Mishra, Chairman, and Dr. Shantanu Kumar Dutta, Member Secretary, elaborated on brick kiln regulations, eco-friendly technologies, and compliance measures. Despite this initiative, violations persist unabated.

Local residents are demanding strict action against JBI Brick Industry for its disregard for environmental laws, public health, and labor rights. The villagers hope that prompt administrative intervention will bring relief to the affected communities and restore ecological balance in the region.