Assam: Massive landslide blocks Lumding-Lanka highway, traffic severely disrupted

A massive landslide struck the Lumding-Lanka stretch of National Highway 27 on Sunday, September 14, causing major disruption to vehicular movement. The incident occurred at the S-Turning Point of the highway, where a large portion of the hillside caved in, blocking the road completely.

Eyewitnesses reported that the sudden collapse led to long queues of stranded vehicles on both sides of the highway, leaving commuters in distress. With traffic flow at a standstill, many travelers were forced to wait for hours as authorities rushed to the spot.

Local residents and commuters suspect that the landslide may have been triggered by the tremors of an earthquake that struck earlier in the day. However, official confirmation on the exact cause is awaited.

The blocked section has severely hampered connectivity along this crucial route, with travelers urging immediate clearance operations to restore normalcy.