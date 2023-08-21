A landslide occurred at the Bandarkhal portion of the Silchar-Haflong National Highway in the Cachar district due to heavy rain on August 21.

The landslide disrupted traffic in the area as hundreds of vehicles from both sides got stranded following the forceful flow of muddy water down the hill.

Meanwhile, local authorities have initiated efforts to clear the debris and restore the route, akin to a wartime operation.



Also Read: Manipur: Massive landslide block Imphal-Silchar highway, at least 500 trucks stranded

Earlier on August 17, heavy rainfall in Manipur's Noney district blocked the Imphal-Silchar sector and at least 500 commercial vehicles were stranded due to landslides.

The incessant rainfall triggered landslides on National Highway 37 between Irang and Awangkhul part 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village.