Assam: Massive MGNREGA scam exposed at Gauripur Development Block Office in Dhubri

A major corruption scandal has rocked the Gauripur Development Block office at Dharamshala in Dhubri district, with allegations of large-scale misappropriation of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).



At the centre of the controversy is Hashem Ali Mondal, a computer operator at the block office, who has been accused of orchestrating a web of fraudulent activities by exploiting his official position. According to a formal complaint, Mondal allegedly diverted work contracts through his wife, Shomela Khatun, who holds a vendor license under the name R&J Enterprise.



Although departmental rules strictly prohibit spouses of block office employees from holding vendor licenses or MGNREGA job cards, Mondal is accused of flouting these regulations by managing his wife’s vendor operations himself. Allegations further suggest that he sidelined the designated Gram Rozgar Sahayak (GRS), who is responsible for monitoring and verifying job card holders, and assumed those powers for personal gain.



Shockingly, job cards were also issued in the names of Mondal’s wife and other family members, despite her vendor status, marking a direct violation of government guidelines. Sources allege that Mondal manipulated at least 10 MGNREGA schemes, siphoning off funds without supplying any materials, all routed through R&J Enterprise.



The gravity of the irregularities prompted the Chief Executive Officer of Dhubri Zilla Parishad to intervene. In a letter dated May 21, the CEO directed the Block Development Officer of Gauripur/Dharamshala Development Block to complete the pending works for which funds had already been released but no progress was reported.



The revelations have triggered widespread outrage, with civil society groups and concerned citizens demanding a full-scale investigation to unearth the extent of corruption and ensure accountability.