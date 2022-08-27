At the time when the State Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, initiated a massive drive against corrupt Govt. officials an allegation against the Laat Mandal of Assam’s Dhubri Town, Gyan Chand Rajak for demanding Rs 5 Lakhs for demarcating 3K-16 Lecha has surfaced.

Landowners, Jiban Krishna Saha and Mahendra Kr. Sethia in their written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri stated that being the joint owner of 3K-16 Lecha land covered by Dag No.633, K.M. Patta No. 962 situated at Dhubri Town Khas Mahal under Dhubri Revenue Circle, have applied for demarcation of the said plot of land before the Deputy Commissioner (Land Settlement Branch), Dhubri and the Deputy Commissioner (Land Settlement Branch), Dhubri.

Meanwhile, Dhubri DC Anbamuthan MP has informed that a show cause notice has been served against the Mandal based on the allegations and stated that an ultimatum has been given to the Lat Mandal of Dhubri Revenue Circle to demarcate the said land. "We are already investigating the matter and if the Laat Mandal so not demarcate the land on time and give a reply to the Showcase notice up to our satisfaction, strict actions will be taken against him".