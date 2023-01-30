Several non-Bodo people on Janaury 30 protested against the inclusion of 60 villages in the Bodoland Territorial Region in Gohpur. People took to streets and resorted to violence. People burned tires as they protested against the decision.

Although, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that government had decided to include villages which have at least 80 percent Bodo population in the BTR, the protesting people claimed that it was not the case in some of the village since it had non Bodo population.

The locals claim that they are surprised with the decision as the villages had more non Bodo population in compared to Bodos. The protestors even questioned the MLA from Gohpur Utpal Bora the decision was taken for the benefit of both Bodo and non Bodo population. While the Bodo leaders are welcoming the move, the non-Bodos are hitting the streets in protest. BTR Chief Pramod Boro welcomed the inclusion of 60 villages in the BTR.

“Indeed, a matter of immense joy and celebration as HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced major decision towards the implementation of the clause of BTR peace accord. It will help to create a permanent peaceful environment in BTR,” Boro said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Janaury29 cleared the air on the row over inclusion of Bodo villages in BTR.

Responding to queries by reporters on the BTR issue, CM Sarma said, "There is nothing to protest. I think that before taking any decision we had consultations with everyone and ABSU has clearly said that give us only the Bodo villages and do not want non-Bodo villages.

"There can be no hindrance as far as inclusion of Bodo villages in BTR is concerned. If Bodo villages get included in BTR than there is nothing to oppose.", Sarma added.

" We already spoke to all the MLA's before including the villages in the BTR. Which ever villages had more than 80 percent Bodo speaking population, we had included only those villages." , the CM said.

Speaking on the land issue, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he received assurance from BTR Chief Pramod Boro that all the people of BTR irrespective of any caste , creed , religion and community will get and can avail the benefits of land rights as per norms and legislations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, announced that the BTR will be extended to include 60 villages of five assembly constituencies of Sonitpur district. “Sixty villages in Dhekiajuli, Behali, Sootea, Gohpur, and Biswanath, with 80 per cent or more Bodo population, will be included in the BTR. It is as part of its commitment to implement the Tripartite Bodo Accord signed in January 2020 for permanent peace in the Bodoland region,” he added.

The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the 2001 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the Bodo people.