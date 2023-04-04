Over 7,000 people from the Rabha Hasong area participated in a massive public rally at Dudhnai to demand the inclusion of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) areas in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. The demand for equal rights, equal development, and equitable development of the Rabha community, as well as other ethnic groups in Rabha Hasong, has been a long-standing issue.

The joint call by All Rabha Students Union, The Nikhil Rabha Mahila Parishad, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee was supported by all three Rabha organizations of Goalpara district and several Rabha national organizations. The demand includes the formation of the Rabha Development Council for the Rabhas living outside the Rabha Hasong, and the formation of the Rabha Development Council for the Rabha Hasong Council as per the Rabha Accord.

Chief guest at the rally, Tonkeshwar Rabha, Chief of Rabha Hasong, addressed the gathering and strongly criticized the ruling party in a provocative speech. He said that Rabha Hasong would not come to a standstill without the Sixth Schedule and threatened to ban the BJP in the Rabha Hasong area if the demand for the Sixth Schedule was not met. He also stated that the struggle would continue until the demand for justice for the Rabha caste was met.

Men and women at the rally held facetuns, banners, and placards and shouted slogans such as 'Schedule we need', 'Include Rabha Hasong in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India', and 'No Sixth Schedule no rest'. The Rabha leadership said that the government does not understand the problems of the tribals, and the struggling Rabha organizations will give a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.