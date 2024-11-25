A massive scam in the distribution of solar-powered streetlights under the 5th Assam State Finance Commission (ASFC) scheme for the year 2018-19 has sent shockwaves through Dhubri district.

Nikhil Roy, a young resident of the district, uncovered the alleged irregularities when he filed a Right to Information (RTI) application with the Dhubri Zila Parishad.

The RTI sought detailed information about community-wise solar streetlight distributions under the 5th ASFC scheme. However, the documents provided nine months later raised several red flags, including mismatched authority signatures on official papers. Alarmed by the discrepancies, Roy filed an FIR at the Golakganj police station against the SPIO of the Dhubri Zila Parishad. His FIR also questioned the entire implementation of the solar streetlight scheme under the 5th ASFC for the year 2018-19.

Roy’s concerns didn’t stop at the solar light scheme. His FIR also highlighted suspicions regarding the supply of materials for construction works under the 15th Finance Grant (ZP Level) scheme. According to him, there were clear signs of non-supply of materials, casting doubt on the execution of various development projects.



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"The list of community-wise solar streetlights for 2018-19 contains authority signatures that don’t match the original. This raises serious questions about the authenticity of the entire scheme. Furthermore, the lack of transparency in material supply for other schemes further suggests widespread corruption," Roy stated.

"The signatures on the documents are evidently forged, and the information provided is incomplete. It appears there is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and cover up irregularities," said Roy. Roy's FIR has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged scam and the role of the SPIO in obstructing transparency.

"This is a clear betrayal of public trust. Solar-powered light sets were meant to improve the lives of rural residents, but corruption has deprived them of their rightful benefits," said, Roy. Local organizations and activists have joined Roy in demanding swift action. They have called on higher authorities, including the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, to intervene and investigate the matter thoroughly.

Efforts to contact officials of the Dhubri Zila Parishad for their comments have been unsuccessful. The FIR filed by Nikhil Roy is expected to shed light on the extent of the alleged corruption and bring accountability to the forefront. Many have expressed disappointment over the lack of accountability in the Zila Parishad, which is responsible for implementing development projects and ensuring public welfare.