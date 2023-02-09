Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said that a cadre of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was killed during a gunfight with Assam Police personnel in Tinsukia district on February 8.

He said that massive search operation is underway to nab other cadres who fled away.

He said that on a tip-off was received about 7-9 cadres taking shelter shelter in Margherita and Lekhapani areas.

"7-9 cadres had come to Margherita area and were planning for extortion activities and to kidnap a businessmen. Based on the information , we launched an operation and an encounter took place between police forces and the banned militants.", the SP said.

He said that the ULFA-I cadre who was shot during the encounter has been identified as Uday Asom."Uttam Lahon alias Uday Asom alias Udhab was killed on the spot. He was an IED expert.", he said.

He said that taking the advantage of darkness, other cadres fled from the place and added that the police seized a small arm, a rifle, two grenades, IED materials, a backpack with a blanket and medicines.

"The entire area has been cordoned off by the joint team and further search is underway," the SP said.