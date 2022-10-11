Heavy erosion by the Brahmaputra near the Maijan area in Dibrugarh is causing damages to a major portion of the embankment dyke.

Restoration measures are being taken on an emergency basis.

Meanwhile, several streets and low-lying areas in Dibrugarh were waterlogged due to overnight rains, and road traffic was also severely hit.

The erosion in the area may create a serious threat to Dibrugarh if not resolved immediately.

For the last week, massive erosion has been reported in the area. The people have moved to safer places after facing erosion threats. Some people have taken refuge over the dyke to save them from the marauding erosion.

Nagakhuli area, which falls under the Maijan panchayat of the Lahowal Assembly constituency in the Dibrugarh district, has been facing an erosion problem for the last several decades after the river course of the Brahmaputra changed.

On the other hand, over 200 families in villages in the Dhemaji district were affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in the past few days.

Notably, several hectares of cropland, roads under Dikhari and Telam Village Panchayat submerged forcing villagers to leave their homes and take shelter in safer places.

Earlier on October 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over various states across the country.

"Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2 days. Heavy rainfall spell over Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana during next 24 hours," tweeted IMD.