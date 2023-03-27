A massive thunderstorm lashed Dibrugarh district of Assam on March 27, leading to massive destruction of property. The thunderstorm disrupted normal life in the district and caused severe damage to houses and other properties. Many huge trees and electric posts were uprooted at different places.

According to sources, as a result of the storm, an electric post uprooted and collapsed on a vehicle in front of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). As a result of this, the vehicle was severely damaged. Moreover, most places in the district are now reeling under power cuts post the thunderstorm.

The storm brought back memories of the hailstorm that hit the same district just a few months ago in December 2022. During that time, the entire Dibrugarh district was covered under an icy blanket as the winter chill doubled up after a hailstorm white washed the greenery of Upper Assam.

Post hailstorm pictures and videos went all viral on social media on the 26th of December, where roads were fully covered in white in several parts of Dibrugarh. Moran was most affected by the severe chills and the sudden hailstorm.

In Tingkhang, 202 structures across 21 villages and five houses in two villages of Lekai had been badly damaged. Over 500 houses across villages in Dibrugarh district were affected after a massive hailstorm hit several parts of the district. The hailstorm lashed Moran, Tingkhang, Lahowal, Lekai, Naharkatia, and other areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration has assured the affected residents of all possible help and support. Relief and rescue operations are currently underway, and the authorities have urged people to stay indoors and avoid going out in the open until the situation returns to normal.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The forecast states that these areas are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind in the coming days.

In particular, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. The IMD has also issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) in isolated places over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

The weather forecast has urged people in these areas to take necessary precautions during the thunderstorms, especially those involved in outdoor activities. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during the thunderstorms, and avoid taking shelter under trees or standing in open spaces.