Situation turned tense at Bogapani locality under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district after security forces allegedly lathi-charged locals who attempted to block an eviction drive by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on February 15 morning.



Several locals were said to have been hurt in the fight with the police and security forces, according to sources.

However, the conflict did not result in any injuries, according to the Digboi police.



Debajyoti Dutta, the officer in charge of Digboi police station, told the media that there was no lathi-charge incident, but the police had to push back the protesters as they tried to stop the NFR's eviction drive. Dutta added, "In the first phase, NFR is working on electrifying the area from Bogapani railway station to Makum railway station."

Additionally, the police official stated that the electrification work will extend all the way to Ledo railway station in the second phase.



The officer in charge added, "More than 200 residents, including some shops, will be evicted in the NFR eviction drive."



A similar dispute between the public and the police was reported two years ago from the Bogapani neighborhood after the administration, in an effort to clear the way, carried out an eviction drive at a historic "Dangoria Baba Than."

In the meantime, a day earlier, the district administration in Nagaon and Sonitpur, Assam, had begun an eviction campaign to clear the Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary of illegal encroachments.



Also read : Assam: Massive eviction drive underway on 5976 bighas of land at Burha Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary



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