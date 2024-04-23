In a harrowing incident late Monday night, a massive wildfire broke out in a forested area near Noonmati in Guwahati, posing a significant threat to the surrounding landscape, including the nearby Noonmati Refinery Hill. The inferno rapidly engulfed a large area of the hills, prompting concerns over its potential impact.

Despite the urgency of the situation, the initial response faced hurdles as fire brigade vehicles struggled to reach the remote location, hindering efforts to combat the blaze effectively. Reports indicate that approximately 30 minutes elapsed before fire tenders could access the site.

Upon arrival, fire tenders swiftly initiated containment measures, employing all available resources to suppress the advancing flames. Despite the formidable challenge posed by the rugged terrain, responders worked tirelessly to prevent the wildfire from spreading further and endangering additional areas.

While the immediate threat has been mitigated, the cause of the wildfire remains shrouded in mystery, prompting speculation and investigation. Authorities are diligently working to ascertain the origins of the blaze, with inquiries ongoing.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present danger posed by wildfires, particularly in forested regions prone to such disasters. The prompt and coordinated response of emergency services undoubtedly played a crucial role in averting a potentially catastrophic outcome.