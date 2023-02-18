A terrible incident of a massive wildfire has been reported in the mountains near Sonapur in Assam on February 18 evening.

According to sources, the fire broke out in the mountains near National Highway No. 37 in Sonapur's 13 miles area.

The incident has engulfed the entire region, and there is a possibility of severe fire outbreaks in nearby residential areas.

The authorities are yet to release a statement on the cause of the wildfire, but locals suspect that some miscreants might have started the fire. The incident has caused panic among the residents of the nearby areas, and the authorities are working to control the fire.

As of now, no casualties have been reported, but the authorities are urging people to stay indoors and stay away from the affected area. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the residents, and the authorities are taking all necessary steps to control the situation.

Further details on the incident are awaited, and the authorities are expected to release a statement soon. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Earlier on February 16 at least 100 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Chowk Bazaar in Assam's Jorhat district.

As per reports, the fire started at a cloth shop located near the main gate of the market reportedly following a short circuit.

Upon receiving the information, around 20 fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

Speaking over the matter, Mohan Lal Meena, Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district, said that twenty-five fire tenders were fighting the blaze at Chowk Bazaar in the heart of Jorhat town.

"As of now we can't say about the damage figure, but more than 100 shops have been damaged as it's a commercial area. Fire tenders have rushed to the area. Now the situation is under control. We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," the SP added.