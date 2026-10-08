Assam: Matak students’ body seeks action on price rise, illegal coal mining and road conditions in Tinsukia

The All Assam Matak Students’ Union has submitted a seven-point memorandum to the Tinsukia district administration, raising a range of issues concerning essential commodities, road infrastructure, illegal coal mining and the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions.

The Tinsukia district committee of the organisation submitted the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday, seeking immediate steps to address what it described as pressing public concerns in the district.

Among its demands, the union called for measures to control the prices of essential commodities and action against black marketing. It also sought urgent repairs to dilapidated and potentially dangerous roads across the district.

The organisation further demanded a complete halt to illegal coal mining in the district and called for stricter enforcement of regulations governing the sale of tobacco products.

The union specifically sought a ban on the sale of tobacco products within a 100-metre radius of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. It also called for action against individuals and establishments found violating the existing rules.

The organisation warned that failure to take effective measures on its demands within a reasonable period would leave it with no option but to launch democratic and peaceful agitation programmes in the public interest.