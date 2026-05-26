Assam Maternal Mortality Rate drops from 480 in 2006 to 84 in 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 26 said the state has achieved a “historic” public health milestone as Assam’s Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) dropped to 84, falling below the national average of 88 for the first time.

Calling it one of the most emotional moments in his public life, Sarma recalled that when he took charge of the Health Department in 2006, Assam’s Maternal Mortality Rate stood at 480, making the target appear nearly impossible at the time.

The Chief Minister credited doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, health officials and frontline healthcare personnel across the state for the achievement, saying their silent and tireless efforts over the years made the transformation possible.

“Behind this number are countless mothers who returned safely home to their families. Behind this success are years of sacrifice, sleepless nights and an unwavering commitment to save lives,” Sarma wrote.

He said the milestone reflected years of sustained effort and collective commitment towards strengthening healthcare services in Assam and expressed gratitude to health workers who contributed to reducing maternal deaths in the state.