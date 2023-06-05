In a move to streamline the education system, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the abolition of Matriculation or Matric exams in the state. The decision comes as part of the state's adherence to the National Education Policy (NEP) and aims to provide students with a seamless transition from Class 10 to higher education.

Under the new guidelines, there will be no separate Matriculation examinations in Assam. Instead, the school administration will be responsible for conducting assessments, including class unit tests, for Class 10 students. This change enables students to immediately proceed to Class 11 and 12 after completing their Class 10 exams, without the burden of a separate board examination.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Sarma stated, "From now onwards, there will be no such examinations called Matriculation or Matric exams. The focus will be on a pass or fail system within the school itself. The decision has been taken to ensure students can begin their studies for Classes 11 and 12 right after completing Class 10."

To facilitate this educational reform, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will merge to form a single organization. This merger aims to streamline administrative processes and ensure a cohesive approach to education at the secondary and higher secondary levels.