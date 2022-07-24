Assam may face a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in the coming days as LPG transporters across the state are going on a strike indefinitely from Monday.

AS per reports, the Northeast Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) will be going on an indefinite strike over certain demands that according to them remains unfulfilled till date.

Speaking to India Today NE exclusively, President of North East Indane Distributors Association (NEIDA), Ashok Bishaya says, “The strike has been called by the LPG transporters over cylinder transportation rates that need revision. There are other demands which the association has been demanding. I am unsure about the strike as it is the transporters who have called for the strike and not the LPG distributors.”

As per sources, LPG transporters of seven plants across Assam, that is the plants including the North Guwahati bottling plant, Tinsukia Gopanari Plant, Sarpara Bottling Plant, Bongaigaon, Dimapur, Silchar and Duliajan Bottling Plants will be shut down indefinitely in support of the strike from Sunday, July 24.

It may be mentioned here that the NEPLTA has called the strike after Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) authorities failed to fulfil their demands.