Maya Bazaar, situated at Tirap Colliery of Northeastern Coalfields (NEC) Coal India Ltd (CIL) Margherita, has become a focal point for drug abuse.

Numerous young people, often carrying illegal coal weighing over 1 quintal, have been found indulging in drug use.

On December 6, a joint operation by IndiaToday NE and Ledo police outpost resulted in the apprehension of a man involved in drug abuse in the Maya Bazaar area.

The man has been identified as Santosh Mukherjee, son of the late Subhash Mukherjee and a resident of Muliabari, Digboi in Tinsukia District.

A syringe, a mobile phone, and suspected drugs were seized from Mukherjee's possession. Mukherjee has been taken into custody by Ledo police, as per sources.