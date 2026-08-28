Assam: Mayong based filmmaker Champak Deka’s documentary selected for International Film Festival

A documentary titled “She Will Never Wake Up,” written and directed by Mayong-based nature enthusiast Champak Deka, has been selected in the documentary category of the Swami Vivekananda International Film Festival 2026.

The selected films from India and abroad are scheduled to be screened in Kolkata from September 4 to 12. Deka’s documentary has secured a place among the various films selected for the festival.

The documentary presents a unique story created by nature itself in the wilderness. Through factual documentation and experiences gathered from nature, the film explores a narrative that challenges certain assumptions and formulas traditionally determined by humans.

The selection has brought recognition to the work of the Mayong-based nature enthusiast and filmmaker, placing his documentary alongside films from across India and other countries.