A second-year MBBS student from Assam allegedly died by suicide at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, according to police reports on Thursday. Ratnesh Kumar Mishra, 21, a resident of Dibrugarh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Wednesday, December 25.

Authorities believe that financial distress in Mishra's family may have contributed to his tragic decision. Prior to the incident, Mishra reportedly sent an audio message to his younger brother, requesting their father not to sell their land. In the message, he also urged his brother to pursue a career in medicine but stay in Assam. A note found in his room stated that no one was responsible for his death.

Mishra had returned to campus on Tuesday after a 10-day vacation, accompanied by his father. His second-year examinations were set to begin on Thursday. The following day, Mishra had planned to visit Puri with his father, who was staying at a hotel near the campus.

In the morning, Mishra's father spoke with him, but when he was unable to reach him later by phone, he grew concerned. After repeated calls went unanswered, the father, along with fellow students, broke into the room and discovered Mishra's body. He was immediately rushed to the hospital’s Emergency Room, where he was declared dead.

Police are investigating the case and have noted the personal struggles Mishra's family may have been facing as a potential factor in his decision.





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