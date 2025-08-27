Assam Medical College and Hospital designated as Centre of Excellence for rare diseases

The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh has been officially recognized as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, announced.

This designation underscores the growing capabilities of Assam’s healthcare system and reflects the state government’s commitment to improving medical infrastructure and providing specialized care.

Officials noted that the recognition highlights the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in strengthening healthcare services in Assam in recent years.

As a designated CoE, AMCH will now function as a specialized hub for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of rare diseases, as well as for research, training, and awareness initiatives across the region. The hospital is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting patients with rare conditions and advancing medical knowledge in this specialized field.