The oldest and prestigious medical institution of Assam, the Assam Medical College (AMC), situated in Dibrugarh, completed 75 glorious years of its existence.

The Institution is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee with a yearlong program culminating today on November 3 with participation of all the students, staff, alumni and well wishers of this glorious institution.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh on November 3 to attend the open session of Platinum Jubilee celebration of Assam Medical College organised at the AMC playground today.

Union Minister Rameshwar Teli, Health Minister Keshav Mahanta, Cultural Minister Bimal Bora, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, Vice- Chancellor of Shrimanta Shankardev University of Health Sciences, MP Kamakhya Tasa, Pabitra Margherita, MLA Prashant Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, Binod Hazarika, Chakradhar Gogoi, DME Dr Anup Kr Barman, BCPL MD, Reep Hazarika, Dr Sanjib Kakaty, Principal, AMCH, Organising Secy Dr Mriganka Sekhar Chaliha and others dignitaries, thousands of alumni, students, emoloyees of AMCH are present on the occasion.

A commemorative postal stamp and a commemorative souvenir will be released on the occasion.

The Assam Medical College is the oldest medical institutes of the Northeast region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand.

In 1938, the Assam Branch of Licentiate Medical Practitioner in its annual meeting under the chairmanship of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the then premier of the Congress Govt. of Assam decided to upgrade the Berry White Medical School to a full fledged Medical College, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh was established in 3rd November 1947, in the erstwhile US Military hospital of the second world war at Borbari, Dibrugarh through a process of up-gradation of Berry White Medical School immediately after independence, inaugurated formally by First chief Minister of Assam, Late Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi. The admission of the first batch of students was completed in September 1947 with 6th seats.

Dr. Hem Chandra Baruah was the first principal at Assam Medical College. The hospital wing of the college was formally inaugurated by the then Governor Sri Prakash in February 1948. The outpatient department and many para clinical and clinical department continued to function till 1950 in the former Berry White Medical School, Graham Bazar. All departments and outdoors were shifted to the present AMCH campus at Borbari, only after the great earthquake of Assam in 1950.