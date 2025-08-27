Assam Medical College earns 'Centre of Excellence' status for rare diseases

The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh has earned the status of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for rare diseases, following a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Chief Minister’s Office shared the announcement on Wednesday, noting that the recognition highlights the steady growth of Assam’s healthcare system under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.

According to the notification, AMCH’s role as a CoE will be guided by the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021 and by directives from the central government. With this designation, AMCH will be responsible for improving diagnosis, treatment, and research related to rare diseases in the region, offering much-needed support for patients and their families.

"Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, has been designated as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021 by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India," the notification added.

It mentioned that the responsibilities and activities will be in accordance with the instructions issued by the Centre from time to time.