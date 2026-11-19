The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Wednesday night, November 19 withdrew an order advising postgraduate trainees (PGTs) to postpone personal milestones such as marriage until the completion of their residency, hours after issuing it.

The order, issued by Dr Prasanta Dihingia, Professor and Head of the Department of Medicine, had advised all PGTs to defer marriage until they completed their residency tenure.

It stated that trainees should remain focused on clinical duties, patient care, academic pursuits and research requirements during their residency.

However, the advisory drew criticism from doctors and medical students, prompting the department to withdraw it with immediate effect through a fresh order.

The United Doctors Front (UDF), a doctors' advocacy group, criticised the advisory, arguing that it effectively asked medical trainees to put their personal lives on hold.

In a statement on X, the UDF said that although the order was worded as advice, it was issued on official letterhead with a dispatch number by a department that also deals with residents' leave, attendance and examination eligibility. It argued that trainees were unlikely to view it as optional.

The organisation also questioned the suggestion that marriage could interfere with clinical duties and patient care, saying concerns over workload and staffing should be addressed instead.

It pointed out that postgraduate residents are generally in their late twenties or early thirties and that a three-year residency should not require them to put their personal lives on hold. It also raised concerns about the impact such an advisory could have on women doctors.

The UDF cited the National Medical Commission's Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, which provide for maternity and paternity leave, casual leave, weekly offs and reasonable working hours with adequate rest.

The organisation also referred to a 2018 Supreme Court ruling recognising the right to marry a person of one's choice as part of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21. It sought intervention from the National Medical Commission and Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal.

Dr Dihingia, meanwhile, said the advisory had been misinterpreted. He maintained that it was intended as guidance from a senior member of the profession to encourage PGTs to focus on patient care and academics.

He also said trainees would continue to receive leave as permitted under existing rules, but some had allegedly been taking more leave than sanctioned. He clarified that the advisory was not intended as a punitive measure.

Dihingia added that the AMCH principal had sought a written explanation from him over the issue.

Established in November 1947, Assam Medical College and Hospital is the oldest government medical college in Assam and a major centre for medical education in the Northeast.