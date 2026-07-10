Assam medical colleges and hospitals face 4,232 vacancies, over 28 per cent posts unfilled: Minister

More than 28 per cent of sanctioned posts in Assam's government medical colleges and hospitals remain vacant, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal informed the Assembly on July 10.

Responding to a question from Congress MLA Baby Begum, Singhal said the state's 14 government medical colleges and hospitals have a total of 14,754 sanctioned posts, of which 4,232 are currently vacant.

Replying to another question raised by Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar, the minister said the vacancies include 297 teaching positions, comprising professors, associate professors and assistant professors.

Answering a query from BJP MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Singhal said the state's government medical colleges and hospitals collectively treat around 15,205 patients every day.

According to the minister, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital records the highest daily patient footfall at 3,246, followed by Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, with around 1,800 patients, and Silchar Medical College and Hospital with approximately 1,500 patients each day.

He added that the medical colleges and hospitals at Jorhat, Barpeta and Dhubri each attend to more than 1,000 patients daily.

Responding to a separate question from Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Singhal said the combined annual intake capacity of the state's 14 medical colleges stands at 1,825 students. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, have the highest annual intake, admitting 250 students each.

The minister also informed the House that construction of 10 additional medical colleges and hospitals is currently underway, with the facilities at Bongaigaon, Biswanath and Charaideo nearing completion.