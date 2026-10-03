Assam: Medical infrastructure at Boko Community Health Centre gets boost with Rs 47 lakh CSR equipment

The Community Health Centre (CHC) in Boko, Assam’s Kamrup district, has received medical equipment worth around Rs 47 lakh under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI), aimed at strengthening diagnostic, laboratory, surgical, maternity and dental healthcare services at the facility.

The equipment was facilitated and provided through the AVA Foundation and was formally handed over to the health centre at a programme attended by local public representatives and officials.

The consignment includes a hydraulic operation theatre (OT) table, an anaesthesia workstation, two labour tables, four OT lights, two patient monitors, two six-channel ECG machines and a portable 100 mA mobile X-ray machine.

The laboratory section of the CHC has also been upgraded with a hematology analyser, a 300-litre vibration-free blood storage refrigerator, a thyroid profile testing machine, an electrolytes analyser, a fully automated biochemistry analyser and two digital laboratory centrifuges.

The equipment also includes a dental chair, a portable dental X-ray machine, two infusion pumps, two bipolar diathermy units and an RO water purifier.

Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mech attended the handover programme along with Raben Deuri, Assistant CDC, and Sonaram Rabha, Chairman of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC). RHAC Executive Members Ramakanta Rabha and Arjun Chetry, AVA Foundation Founder Trustee Sonjit Kumar Saha and Dr Apurba Talukdar, Deputy Superintendent of Boko CHC, were also present.

Dr Talukdar, in his welcome address, said the 18 items received under the initiative are valued at approximately Rs 47 lakh.

He said the Boko CHC caters to a population of around two lakh people, with more than 60 per cent belonging to tribal communities. The availability of upgraded medical and diagnostic equipment is expected to expand healthcare services at the centre and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients who otherwise may have to seek advanced diagnostic and medical facilities elsewhere.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the CHC's capacity to provide diagnostic, laboratory, surgical, maternity and dental services to residents of Boko and surrounding areas.